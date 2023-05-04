MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Monroe County man has been sentenced for trafficking cocaine.

According to the criminal complaint, on November 2, 2022, during an investigation, 35-year-old Myles Davies made a drug delivery of cocaine to a confidential informant.

On December 1, 2022, troopers say, Davis was taken into custody after a traffic stop discovered his driving privileges were suspended and a search was conducted on the car which confirmed drugs to be inside.

Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced Davis was sentenced to 23-72 months in the State Correctional Facility

Officials note further action in federal court has been issued because he was on parole for a prior federal conviction.