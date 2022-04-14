EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has pleaded guilty to a bank robbery in East Stroudsburg committed in 2019.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Terrance Tyson, 45, of East Stroudsburg, admitted to robbing the NBT Bank located in East Stroudsburg, in September 2019.

Police stated Tyson handed a teller a note demanding money, telling her to put it in a bag. Investigators say Tyson stole approximately $5,226.

Tyson’s sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.