SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a Monroe County man has been sentenced to approximately 11 years on the charges of firearms, and drug trafficking.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, in May, Ramon Williams, 44, of East Stroudsburg, Williams

plead guilty to possessing two handguns to aid in his drug trafficking, and distributing over 28 grams of crack cocaine.

Officials say charges were originally filed against Williams in March 2019. However, Williams failed to appear in court in December 2019.

Investigators located Williams three years later in March of 2022.

Williams was sentenced to 137 months in prison.