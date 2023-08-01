KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County mother is facing charges after police say she left her young children, home alone while she went drinking and swimming by a river.

According to the Kingston Police Department, officers were called to a home on Penn Street around 5:00 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report that two children were left alone.

Once investigators arrived they said a 9-year-old boy was in charge of his 23-month-old baby sister, who was in a crib with a dirty diaper. Police stated both children were found hungry with the baby having only a moldy bottle of spoiled milk.

Officers say they got in contact with the mother, Marlene Reyes-Rodriguez, 31, of Kingston, via a two-way camera in the living room and told her to come down to the police station.

Reyes-Rodriguez showed up smelling of alcohol and claimed she went to Walmart when her boyfriend’s car broke down, according to court documents.

However, investigators said they found videos on Reyes-Rodriguez’s phone showing her and her friends drinking alcohol by a river earlier in the afternoon. Reyes-Rodriguez then admitted she had gone swimming with her friends around 11:00 a.m., as stated in the affidavit.

The children were placed in the custody of the Luzerne County Children and Youth caseworkers.

Reyes-Rodriguez has been charged with a felony and misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned on the charges Tuesday morning and bail was set at $2,000.

Reyes-Rodriguez was being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 9.