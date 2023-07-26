PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has fined Mohegan Pennsylvania in Plains Township $50,000 for allowing people under the age of 21 to access the gaming floor.

According to the PA Gaming Control Board, in the first incident, a person gained access multiple times to gamble and in a second incident, a person gained access and was provided alcohol.

The board also banned seven adults from all casinos throughout the state for leaving a total of nine minors unattended to engage in gaming activities.

In one incident, a man and woman were placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 9-year-old child unattended in a hotel room numerous times at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County for more than seven hours over a two-and-a-half day period, officials stated.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling involving 17 land-based casinos, online casino games, retail, and online sports wagering.