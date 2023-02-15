PERRY TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are searching for a suspect after a missing woman from Wilkes-Barre was found being held against her will.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 10 around 11:55 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for multiple traffic violations in Berks County.

While investigating, state police said the passenger in the car, a 34-year-old woman, began to alert troopers of possible criminal activity and she was removed from the car.

State police say the passenger was being held against her will by the driver and was reported missing to the Wilkes-Barre state police barracks earlier in the evening. Authorities did not identify the missing woman.

The driver, said to be around 45 to 50, gave police a false ID, fled the scene at a high speed, and was last seen traveling on Birch Hill Road in Perry Township, Berks County.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885 and reference PA23-180395.