MIFFLIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mifflin County man has been sentenced to prison for wire fraud charges.

The U.S. Attorney`s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday, Daniel P. Sickels, age 49, of Lewistown, Pennsylvania, was sentenced yesterday to one year and one day in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for wire fraud.

Law enforcement says Sickels was also ordered to pay $267,264.87 in restitution.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Sickels previously worked as a

Network and Systems Manager at Pennsylvania State University (PSU) Office of Development

and Alumni Relations (ODA), located in State College, PA.

Sickels fraudulently acquired equipment through false representations to PSU ODA that the equipment was necessary to upgrade, replace, or maintain PSU ODA servers, when, in fact, Sickels knew that the equipment was not necessary.

Sickels subsequently sold the equipment for his personal benefit to third parties. The scheme lasted from approximately 2005 to 2017, in Centre and Mifflin Counties.

The matter was investigated by investigators at PSU and the Federal Bureau of

Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin prosecuted the case.