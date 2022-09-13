MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pike County District Attorney’s Office announced a man previously convicted of attempted murder was found guilty of drug trafficking charges on September 13.

Officials said Ricky Land Jr., 40, was found guilty of several charges stemming from two separate incidents in Pike County.

In 2020, Pike County detectives said they bought heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine from one of Land’s co-conspirators in an undercover investigation.

According to the release, two Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Land during the course of the undercover investigation.

After stopping Land, troopers said they noticed him attempting to conceal something with his right hand. When troopers asked Land to exit the vehicle, he immediately began running away.

Investigators said Land threw a bag containing 109 grams of cocaine into the woods during the course of the chase and when troopers were able to tackle Land, one of the troopers noticed him reaching into his pocket.

Troopers said they then tased Land, searched his person, and found a knife in the pocket he was reaching into.

According to the District Attorney, Land was found guilty of attempted murder in New York for stabbing and slicing a taxi driver with a knife.

Troopers said further investigation recovered 48 bags filled with heroin and fentanyl along with $2,250 in cash. State police said the bag of cocaine Land threw into the woods was worth $11,000.

In consideration of his prior sentence, the court revoked Land’s $300,000 and $100,000 bail. He will be held in the Pike County Correctional Facility until his sentencing.