STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison after stabbing and killing his aunt and uncle in Pocono Township back in 2018.

Lancelot Fortune was found guilty in July on two counts of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence after a jury trial.

The victims, Sharon and Richard Fells, looked after fortune and even paid rent for his Stroudsburg apartment.





Fortune told investigators he believed they were part of the illuminati and that they were out to kill him, so he had to kill them first.

Thursday morning at the sentencing, the prosecution stated the crime was ‘brutal beyond compare.’ The judge sentenced him to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Reporter Syndey Kostus will hear the family’s response to the sentencing on a later edition of Eyewitness News.