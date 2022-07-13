WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a man after they say he threatened to stab two victims if they didn’t give him their car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Tuesday around 1:00 a.m. Andrew Callagher, 26, of Lock Haven, threaten two victims with a knife while robbing them of their vehicle in Woodward Township.

PSP states Gallagher attempted to stab one victim before stealing the car and fleeing the scene traveling southbound on Coudersport Pike.

Troopers have issued a warrant for Gallagher’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lamar Barracks at 570-726-6000.