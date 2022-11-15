KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township.

PSP says the suspect entered the store by unlocking it and disarming the alarm system. He was able to leave the store and head in an unknown direction before troopers arrived.

Pennsylvania State Police

The suspect may be a former employee of the Mount Laurel Golf Club, stated police.

PSP Fern Ridge is continuing to investigate.