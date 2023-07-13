EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say is wanted on multiple charges in Luzerne County including terrorist threats.

According to the Edwardsville Borough Police Department, an incident on July 9 on Lawernce and William Street resulted in charges being filed against 26-year-old Corey Patrick of Larskville.

Edwardsville Borough Police Department

Police say Patrick is currently wanted on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm

Aggravated assault

Firearms not to be carried without a license

Terroristic threats

Recklessly endangering another person

Simple Assault

Anyone with information about Patrick’s whereabouts should call 911 or privately message Edwardsville police on their Facebook.

Detectives warn if you see or know this individual or their whereabouts do not approach or attempt to apprehend them.