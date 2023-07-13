EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say is wanted on multiple charges in Luzerne County including terrorist threats.
According to the Edwardsville Borough Police Department, an incident on July 9 on Lawernce and William Street resulted in charges being filed against 26-year-old Corey Patrick of Larskville.
Police say Patrick is currently wanted on the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm
- Aggravated assault
- Firearms not to be carried without a license
- Terroristic threats
- Recklessly endangering another person
- Simple Assault
Anyone with information about Patrick’s whereabouts should call 911 or privately message Edwardsville police on their Facebook.
Detectives warn if you see or know this individual or their whereabouts do not approach or attempt to apprehend them.