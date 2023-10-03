FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for a man who they say is wanted on multiple arrest warrants in three counties across NEPA.

According to the Forest City Borough Police, Jesse Lee Trusky is wanted by officers on charges of flight to avoid apprehension after an incident in Wayne County.

Police say Trusky has felony and misdemeanor warrants from multiple agencies throughout Susquehanna, Wayne, and Lackawanna Counties.

If anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts, contact Forest City Police at (570) 785-3453.