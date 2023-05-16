WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives say an arrest warrant has been issued for a man after a months-long investigation into alleged drug sales in Luzerne County.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs within the Wilkes-Barre Township Area has come to an end.

The investigation began in March when officers said they conducted physical and electronic surveillance of James Ashford Jr. and his associates.

Through further investigation, police say Ashford made trips to the Philadelphia area several times a week to pick up drugs to sell in the Wilkes Barre Township area. Detectives state Ashford was seen reselling various drugs from several homes in Wilkes Barre Township.

On May 4, a traffic stop was conducted on Ashford’s car during a return trip from Philadelphia. Officers say they executed a search warrant of Ashford’s maroon 2014 sedan and found a large amount of fentanyl.

At this time Wilkes-Barre Township police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Ashford but officers didn’t say if he has been arrested. Ashford has been charged with: distribution of controlled substances, possession with the intent to deliver, and other related charges.

Investigators stated they will be making other arrests in connection with this investigation in the near future.