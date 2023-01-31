FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say fled from a traffic stop and is wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 18 around 6:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on State Route 901 in Schuylkill County.

Police say, Dale Hart, 39, of Shamokin fled on foot from troopers in the area of Buckhorn Road.

PSP filed charges against Hart and he is also wanted on active arrest warrants in Northumberland County.

Anyone with information on Hart’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.