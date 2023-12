FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is wanted by multiple investigators for drug-selling charges.

According to Forest City Police Department, Shane Wetzel is wanted on charges of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Officers state Wetzel is also wanted by Pennsylvania State Police and Greenfield Township police.

Anyone with information on Wetzel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Forest City Police at (570) 785-3453.