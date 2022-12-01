FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have been searching for a man nearly a year, who is wanted on charges of cyber harassment of a child.

According to the Forest City Police Department, in December 2021 parents reported to officers that their son was being harassed on Facebook messenger.

Investigators say Eric Cielski, 46, of Archbald, was sending messages to the victim regarding the whereabouts of his aunt. Cielski is also accused of sending multiple messages with inappropriate comments about the victim, his aunt, and his mother.

The parents of the victim told police they were concerned Cielski would show up at their house.

Officers said they were able to get in contact with Cielski, who admitted to sending the messages but never appeared for his bench warrant.

Forest City police chief tells Eyewitness News they have not been able to locate Cielski since January of 2022.

Cielski has been charged with cyber harassment of a child and other related charges.