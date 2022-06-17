WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announce a man is wanted on six counts of drug charges in Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, Jesse Dale Swank, 33, of Coal Township, is wanted by investigators on six counts of drug possession charges, 2 counts of intentional possession of controlled substance, and false identification to officers.

Police advise if you see, or know this individual and their whereabouts do not approach or attempt to apprehend them.

Anyone who wishes to share information should call 9-1-1 or privately message Wilkes-Barre Township Polie on Facebook.