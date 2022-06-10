PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials search for a wanted man after they say he failed to turn himself in on DUI and multiple drug charges.

According to the Pittston City Police Department, on April 16, 2022, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Brian Higdon for multiple traffic violations.

Police say the traffic stop resulted in Higdon being charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of crack cocaine, tampering with evidence, and other related traffic offenses.

As of Friday law enforcement stated Higdon failed to turn himself in on multiple occasions.

City of Pittston police is asking anyone who knows Higdon’s whereabouts to contact officers using their anonymous tip line or call 911.