SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the hunt for a man wanted on multiple drug charges in the South Abington area.

According to the South Abington Township Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for Clinton Perry Hail.

Police are accusing Hail of manufacturing, delivering, or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver drugs and other related charges.

Hail is known to have ties with the Scranton area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Abington Twp. police at 570-342-9111 or email a tip on the South Abington Township police Facebook.