OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Old Forge.

According to state police, 23-year-old Jordan Alexander Allen, of Wilkes-Barre, is wanted for aggravated assault following a shooting on January 1 in the VIP parking lot of the Diamond Club at 107 North Keyser Avenue.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people and the victim suffered a life-threatening injury, needing emergency surgery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allen is asked to contact PA State Police at 570-963-3156. You can also contact the Old Forge Police Department at 570-457-1721.