TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a theft a the Crossings Premium Outlets.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured is a suspect in a retail theft that occurred on October 27 at the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet in Tannersville.

The suspect left the store around 4:20 p.m., after hiding stolen items on his person, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect please contact Corporal Austin Anglemyer at 570-629-7200 ext. 238