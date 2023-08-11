STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg for a reported theft.

PSP is looking for James Gerald Bruner (pictured below) who was recently accused of being involved in a theft of internet and phone communication line.

Pennsylvania State Police

According to PSP, the thefts Bruner is accused of have cost tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage. The thefts have also prolonged internet and phone outages for local and commercial businesses.

PSP says Bruner also has an active bench warrant in Bucks County.

Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg Barracks asks anyone with information on Bruner or his whereabouts to contact them at 570-619-6800.