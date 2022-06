SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a man they suspect is involved in theft at Best Buy.

According to the Scranton Police Department, the man pictured below is wanted for questioning in relation to a retail theft that occurred on May 19 at the Best Buy on Viewmont Drive.

Scranton Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective McIntyre at 570-348-4139 or leave a tip on their tipline.