DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a man they say is a suspect in a retail theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in Dickson City.

According to the Scranton Police Department, the man pictured below is wanted by law enforcement for questioning of retail theft that occurred on June 15 at the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Viewmont Drive.

Scranton Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Det F. McLane at 570-348-4139 or submit a tip online.