WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man on PA state police’s most wanted fugitive list has been captured near the Sherman Hills Apartments in Wilkes-Barre and will face charges in an Old Forge shooting.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 7:30 a.m. Jordan Alexander Allen, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, was arrested near the Sherman Hills Apartments in Wilkes-Barre without incident.

Police say Allen was wanted for his alleged involvement in an Old Forge shooting that occurred in the VIP parking lot of the Diamond Club at 107 North Keyser Avenue on January 1.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people and suffered a life-threatening injury, needing emergency surgery.

Allen was wanted by police since the incident. As of last Tuesday, he was one of eight men on the Pennsylvania State Police most wanted list.

Allen has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and simple assault. He remains in prison on a $500,000 bail.