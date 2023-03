NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say on Friday a man wanted for a Nanticoke homicide that left one man dead has turned himself in.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 32-year-old James Scott Miller, of Plymouth, has turned himself over to police.

Miller was wanted in connection to a shooting on February 25 in Nanticoke that killed 37-year-old Brian Edwards.

PSP has Miller in custody at the Wilkes-Barre barracks.