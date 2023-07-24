RENOVO BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are searching for a man that allegedly threatened to kill two people.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a house in Renovo Borough for reported trespassing on July 16 around 8:00 p.m.

Through further investigation, police said they learned John Rosario, 24, of Renovo, entered the victim’s house after being told to leave.

Troopers stated Rosario then threatened to kill two victims and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Rosario has been charged with criminal trespassing, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct.

At this time state police say they are still searching for Rosario’s whereabouts, anyone with information is asked to call the police.