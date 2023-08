TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say committed a theft at the Pocono Premium Outlets.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured is wanted for questioning regarding a retail theft incident.

Pocono Township Police Department

Police say the theft happened around 12:00 p.m. Saturday at the Polo Ralph Lauren store.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to submit a tip to the Pocono Township police website.