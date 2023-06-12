BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest warrant has been issued as police investigate a stabbing where one man was injured.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, Timothy Lee Lynch is wanted for stabbing a man in the 400 block of Catherine Street in Bloomsburg on December 10, 2022.

Lynch is currently being charged with aggravated assault and other related charges.

Police are describing Lynch as a 38-year-old man, with blue eyes and brown hair, approximately 6 feet, and weighs 180 lbs. Investigators say he has numerous tattoos including “Lynch” on his right upper arm and “Tiny” on his left bicep.

Officers believe Lynch is staying in the Shamokin area and if he is seen, do not approach. Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomsburg Police Department at 570-784-6300.