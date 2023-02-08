WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is in custody and another is wanted by police for alleged infant child abuse in Northumberland County.

According to the Watsontown Police Department, on January 26 after an investigation, two people, Amanda Parker, 24, and Ernest Reynolds III, 36, are being charged with infant child abuse.

Police say Parker was arrested and placed in the Northumberland County Prison on a $75,000 bail. Reynolds has yet to be arrested on the charges.

Investigators are searching for Reynolds’s whereabouts, anyone with information is asked to contact Watstontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.

Parker and Reynolds are both charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.