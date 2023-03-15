AVOVCA BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a man they say caused a high-speed chase with troopers on Interstate 81.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 11:50 p.m., troopers tried to pull over a black 2006 Audi A6 for speeding.

The suspect, later identified as Martin Silvera, 39, of Wilkes-Barre, fled from the traffic stop at a high speed causing a chase, PSP stated.

Police stopped the chase and were not able to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the car and suspect is asked to contact PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-822-5406.