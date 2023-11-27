BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted for an alleged armed robbery at a smoke shop.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, a robbery occurred at the “Smoke Man” store on East Main Street in Bloomsburg on November 25, around 12:00 a.m.

Police say the suspect brandished a knife, demanded money from the store clerk, and fled the store south on Iron Street.

The suspect is described as a 6’1” man wearing a dark-colored shirt and hoodie, and khaki-colored pants.

Officers ask residents with cameras in that general area to check them for any suspicious footage and contact the police. Anyone with information is to call Bloomsburg Police at 570-784-6300.