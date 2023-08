FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say is wanted on aggravated assault charges.

Christopher Tomlinson is wanted for a domestic violence incident, according to the Forest City Borough Police Department.

Investigators are charging Tomlinson with aggravated assault, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Forest City police at 570-785-3453.