HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man in Luzerne County who they say was wanted on burglary charges after a $9,000 theft.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on May 16 around 4:00 p.m., officers saw a man, later identified as Angel Polanco, on North Locust and West Spruce Street.

Police say they knew Polanco was wanted on burglary charges and when they approached him Polanco tried to flee on foot.

Polanco was taken into custody a short time later and faces charges for a break-in on Alter Street in August 2022 where over $9,000 of items were stolen.

He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 straight bail.