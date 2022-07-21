WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement is looking for a man in Wilkes-Barre after they say he fled from police on a motorcycle Wednesday.

According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the man pictured below is wanted for felony fleeing and eluding police Wednesday. The motorcycle pictured is the one the man was last seen on, according to police.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Police say he was last seen fleeing on North Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Dan Duffy at 570-208-4118.