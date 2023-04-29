MOOSIC BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Wilkes-Barre man wanted by Moosic police in a strangulation investigation has been taken into custody.

The Moosic Borough Police Department announced 18-year-old Nymere Canada, from Wilkes-Barre, was taken into custody early Saturday morning.

According to police, Canada was taken into custody in relation to a strangulation case.

Canada has been charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and harassment.

Court records show Canada was arraigned Saturday morning and transferred to the Lackawanna County prison on a $20,000 cash bail.

Canada was previously charged for his alleged involvement in a home invasion that occurred in Scranton on June 8, 2022.