WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for a man who allegedly led them on a chase in Luzerne County that ended in a crash.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers are looking for a man for a crime he committed.

Officers say the suspect led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. The man then fled on foot into a wooded area, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Olshefski or Officer Wilk at 570-208-4200.