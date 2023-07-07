SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are searching for a man they say stabbed a person multiple times causing critical injuries.

According to the Scranton Police Department, 26-year-old Waliek Shakur Vereen is a suspect involved in a stabbing that occurred Thursday afternoon on Cherry Street and Pittston Avenue.

Police say the victim suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and was rushed to hospital for surgery as they are in critical condition.

Investigators enforce that if you see a wanted person, do not approach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scranton Police Department Detectives E. McIntyre or V. Uher by calling: 570-348-4139 or submitting a tip on their tipline.