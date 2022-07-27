HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a man they say is wanted after fleeing from police at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Richard Shafer, 29, of Stroudsburg, has an active felony burglary warrant out for his arrest.

Investigators state on Monday around 3:40 p.m., Shafer was reported fleeing on foot from authorities while police were attempting to take him into custody at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

PSP says Shafer was last seen wearing a black shirt and blank pants.

At this time, Shafer is being charged with flight to avoid arrest plus the additional charges he was originally wanted for.

Anyone with information on Shafer’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800.