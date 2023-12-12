NESCOPECK BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a man is wanted after being accused of assaulting two people, an 11-year-old girl and a woman.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to Chestnut Street in Nescopeck Borough for a domestic incident.

Police say it was discovered that a man, identified as James Shunoski, 37, struck an 11-year-old girl with a closed fist. Shunoski then grabbed a woman, dragged her to the back porch, and slammed her multiple times on the ground, state police said.

PSP stated Shunoski fled the scene before the trooper’s arrival and troopers were unable to locate him.

Anyone with information on Shunoski’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.