WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say stole more than $200,000 worth of jewelry from Banter by Piercing Pagoda inside the Wyoming Valley Mall.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on September 22, Tyron Malik Lawson, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, used a tool to manipulate a lock on two display cases at the Banter by Piercing Pagoda stand when it was closed.

Lawson was able to steal 409 pieces of jewelry consisting of gold chains, rings, and medallions, according to court documents.

Investigators say after the burglary they were able to track the items with a GPS device following Lawson who was driving a Honda Accord through Wilkes-Barre.

Police were able to pull over Lawson, but they day he fled on foot from officers. Through a search of the car, an investigator said Lawson left his New York driver’s license, cell phone, tools designed to pick locks, and two trash bags filled with jewelry.

As stated in the affidavit, 387 pieces of jewelry were inside the trash bag and around 409 pieces of jewelry were stolen with a value of $200,656.62.

Lawson is being charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal trespassing, and evading arrest.