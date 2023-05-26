HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say an unidentified male suspect is wanted for questioning regarding an incident with counterfeit money at a Dollar General Store in Monroe County.

According to PSP, on Tuesday, April 25, around 8:18 p.m. an unidentified man entered the Dollar General at 1698 Rachel Road in Hamilton Township, Monroe County, and attempted to deposit counterfeit dollar bills into a CashApp account, a service provided by the store.

Troopers say the suspect is described as a black man wearing a white surgical mask, a black hoody, a white shirt, and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800.