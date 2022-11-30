MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County District Attorney’s office announced a man found guilty of distributing heroin has been sentenced to up to 74 years in prison.

Officials said Jose Sanchez-Rodriguez was found guilty in 2021 of distributing a fatal dose of heroin to Edward Blew, a 38-year-old man from Kunkletown.

Investigators said Sanchez-Rodriguez had distributed drugs to in upwards of 40 people for the past 18 years.

Eric Kerchner, the chief county detective, said the district attorney’s office argued for a strict sentence due to Sanchez-Rodriguez’s lack of remorse for his actions and a “lifetime of criminal acts.”

The DA said Sanchez-Rodriguez was sentenced to a minimum of 37 and a maximum of 74 years in prison.

During the sentencing, Kerchner said Judge Jennifer Harlacher-Sibum issued the 37-74 year sentence because she believed that was the only was to prevent Sanchez-Rodriguez from selling drugs in their community ever again.