SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney tells Eyewitness News a man who pled guilty to killing a toddler in Scranton was sentenced to up to 60 years in state prison Friday evening.

District Attorney Mark Powell said the judge sentenced Christopher Mele, 35, to a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 60 years in state prison for his role in a toddler’s death in 2019.

According to Scranton police, Mele intentionally hit and strangled the toddler while the boy’s mother was showering on October 29, 2019. Officers said the injuries Mele inflicted led to the boy’s death the next day.

Powell said the judge issued the maximum and appropriate sentence allowed under the law for this “horrific act.”