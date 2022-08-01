DAVIDSON TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WNEP) — A Muncy Valley man came up with a creative solution to crush his 50,000 soda and beer cans.

On Saturday around 8:52 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police apprehended David Guinter, 63, for throwing cans onto both the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania State Road 220, according to authorities.

As stated in the release, Guinter explained to police that he needs to crush 50,000 cans, so he throws them onto the highway to allow passing cars to do the work for him.

Guinter was charged with disorderly conduct and cleaned his cans off of the roads.