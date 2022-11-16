LAUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where a man was hit by a car that left the scene.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday, November 12, troopers were called to Buck Mountain Road in Lausanne Township for a car hitting a pedestrian.

PSP said through an investigation it was found that the 33-year-old man was in the roadway and was hit by a car.

The car fled from the scene in an unknown direction. State police are investigating the incident.