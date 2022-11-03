SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say, a Dalmatia man is charged with felony retail theft after he allegedly stole over $1K worth of merchandise from Best Buy, for the third time.

According to a press release from PSP Selinsgrove, troopers responded to a call of retail theft in progress at Best Buy. As state police arrived on the scene they say they detained 26-year-old Logan Shaffer, while he was getting into his vehicle.

As the press release reads, Shaffer took several electronic items into the restroom, removed the packaging, and walked out of the store with the items stuffed in his pockets.

Officials say the total value of the items stolen equals $1,010.90 which includes:

Insignia Power Bank – $64.99

Phillips Voice Tracer – $107.99

Samsung Earbuds – $229.99

White Square Card Reader – $50.00

Black and White Pair of Tile Tracker – $59.99

Charging Cable – $10.00

State Troopers say Shaffer stole from the same Best Buy two previously separate times, allegedly using the same method of theft.

PSP says Shaffer has been arrested and charged with felony retail theft, and three counts of receiving stolen property.