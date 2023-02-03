PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after police say he shot at another man during a sale of a used cellphone in Luzerne County.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Thursday around 11:12 p.m., officers were called to North Main and Farrel Street in Plains for reports of gunshots and a car that crashed into a utility pole.

Officers said once they arrived on the scene no one was in the car. Witnesses told police two men were there and each ran in different directions.

Investigators stated they found a man in the 600 block of Main Street with a gunshot wound to his chest in the front yard of a house. The victim told officers that he was meeting a man to buy a cellphone and was shot.

Police were able to locate the shooting suspect, later identified as Idris Ibn Sharee Hollis, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, inside an apartment where his girlfriend lived.

As stated in the affidavit, Hollis said had the intention to rob the victim during the sale. Hollis pulled the gun on the victim and the victim tried to drive away when Hollis fired a shot and hit his chest, according to court documents.

Investigators said they found a disassembled 9mm handgun hidden in a plastic bag in the bathroom ceiling and a 9mm magazine in a laundry bag inside the apartment.

Hollis has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and reckless endangerment. He was placed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.