HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Hazle Township.

According to state police, Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township fired his gun when US Marshals tried to take him into custody.

Investigators say that is when a deputy US Marshal fired his weapon, striking Urenovitch.

Urenovitch was given medical attention on the scene and then transported to Lehigh Valley Hazleton Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:07 p.m.

Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken stated that based on the autopsy it was determined that Urenovitch died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation is still active. Luzerne County District Attorney will be handed the case for a ruling on the matter.